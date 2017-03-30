Event calendar brought to you by
Fair Housing Accessibility FIRST Policy Training (FREE!)
The Study at Yale
1157 Chapel Street
Galleries 1 & 2 New Haven, CT
06511
United States
Fair Housing Accessibility FIRST is an initiative designed to promote compliance with the Fair Housing Act design and construction requirements. The program offers comprehensive and detailed instruction programs, useful online web resources, and a toll-free information line for technical guidance and support. FHAFirst and NHS of New Haven are proud to present a FREE Fair Housing Accessibility First Policy Training in New Haven. Registration is necessary.
AGENDA—March 30th 8:00 – 8:30 Registration 8:30 – 8:45 Welcome & Opening Remarks 8:45 – 10:15 Fair Housing Act Accessibility Requirements Overview – Module I – Part I 10:15 – 10:30 Break 10:30 – 12:00 Fair Housing Act Accessibility Requirements Overview – Module I – Part II 12:00 – 1:00 Lunch (not provided, plan accordingly) 1:00 – 2:30 Fair Housing Act Enforcement – ` Module 4 2:30 – 2:45 Break 2:45 – 4:15 Making Housing Accessible Through Accommodations and Modifications – Module 11
REGISTER: fhafirst.eventbrite.com
Thursday, 30 March, 2017
08:00 AM - 04:15 PM
Contact:
Maria Martinez
Phone: 203-562-0598
Website:
Click to Visit
