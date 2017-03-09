Event calendar brought to you by
The Buttonwood Tree
605 Main Street
Middletown, CT
06457
USA
Orlando Baxter exploded onto the Boston comedy scene in 2005, and was quickly established as one of the areas hottest young comics. His fresh perspective and unique relatability soon made this former high school teacher a fan favorite and led to a string of finalist positions in a host of contests and festivals including The New York Comedy Contest, NBC’s ‘Stand Up for Diversity’, The Boston Comedy Festival, and The Montreux Comedy Festival in Switzerland.
Thursday, 09 March, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
The Buttonwood Tree
Phone: 860 347 4957
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
