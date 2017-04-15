Event calendar brought to you by

Easter Egg Hunt

St. Francis Episcopal Church

2810 Long Ridge Road
 Stamford, CT 06903

The St. Francis Episcopal Church Annual Easter Egg Event will be held on Saturday, April 15th, from 10am-noon.  Activities for children of all ages include Easter egg and cupcake decorating, face-painting, and other crafts.  An egg hunt begins around 11:30 AM on the parish lawn.  The Easter Egg Event will take place rain or shine.  Join us at St. Francis Church located at 2810 Long Ridge Road, Stamford just 4 miles north of the Merritt Parkway.  Everyone is welcome!

Saturday, 15 April, 2017

Tyler Stevens

Phone: (203) 322 – 2949
Website: Click to Visit

