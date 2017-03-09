Tweet Lord & Taylor Personalization Party in the Birdcage Shop

Lord & Taylor 110 High Ridge Rd

Stamford , CT 06905



Thursday, March 9th, 12PM-2PM Meet Kendall & Libby, the sisters behind Stoney Clover Lane, and have them help you add a personal touch to your new backpack or cosmetics case. Pick your favorite patches and pins and have them applied right on the spot! Store Location: Lord & Taylor Stamford 110 High Ridge Road Stamford, CT 06905 http://lordandtaylor.brickworksoftware.com/en/stamford/events/86966a

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.