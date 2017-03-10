Event calendar brought to you by
Lord & Taylor Personalization Party in the Birdcage Shop
Lord & Taylor
110 High Ridge Rd
Stamford, CT
06905
Friday, March 10
th, 12PM-4PM
Meet Bennett Jason, a Brooklyn based artist and turn your Necessary Object into a unique one of a kind hand painted garment!
Store Location:
Lord & Taylor
Stamford
110 High Ridge Road
Stamford, CT 06905
http://lordandtaylor.brickworksoftware.com/en/stamford/events/86966a
Friday, 10 March, 2017
12:00 PM - 04:00 PM
Contact:
Kristine Fahner
Phone: (203) 327-6600
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
