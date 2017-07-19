Curtain Call's Summerstock Musical Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16)

CURTAIN CALL’S SUMMERSTOCK PROGRAMS are full-day, dramatic arts workshops. We provide a well-balanced curriculum where students rotate between a team of instructors (in age-appropriate groups) to receive specialized instruction in various subjects. OUR SUMMERSTOCK MUSICAL THEATRE PROGRAM FOR AGES 11 TO 16 runs July 10 to July 21, 2017, Monday to Friday from 9:30am to 4:30pm. The program provides a well-rounded curriculum featuring acting, singing and dancing for musical theatre performance and culminates in a showcase for family and friends on July 21 at 7:00pm. Students should bring a lunch, snack and water bottle. Program takes place at the Sterling Farms Theatre Complex with two stages, three studio classrooms, air-conditioning and playground access. Drop off is no earlier than a half-hour prior to the program’s start and pick-up no later than a half-hour after the program’s end.

Registration is $800. Register for both our Creative Theatre and Musical Theatre programs and save $200!