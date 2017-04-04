Event calendar brought to you by
Kizomba Ad. Beginner Series (6 wks)
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Kizomba continues with advanced beginner - we will teach a great combination that builds on the basics; ladies will learn the slinky movement that makes this dance a favorite. Beginners welcome - give this dance a try! No partner needed. Early bird price of $95 good until 3/14. Regular price $105 by 3/15.
Register on latinmovesdance.com - Click
and go to the "book this class" Enrollment tab to sign up!
Tuesday, 04 April, 2017
08:30 PM - 08:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
View Series Overview
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Wednesday, 05 April, 2017
Connecticut Legislative Leadership Breakfast 08:00 AM Saturday, 01 April, 2017
Intro to Competition Workshop 02:00 PM
Hobbs London Boutique Opens 10:00 AM Monday, 26 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Saturday, 08 April, 2017
First Friday Art Night Featuring Artist Elizabeth Ann McNally & Musician Erin McAndrew at Southern Connecticut Wine Company 06:00 PM Wednesday, 28 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Tuesday, 27 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Friday, 07 April, 2017
First Friday Art Night Featuring Artist Elizabeth Ann McNally & Musician Erin McAndrew at Southern Connecticut Wine Company 06:00 PM Friday, 30 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM
Saturday, 01 April, 2017
Hobbs London Boutique Opens 10:00 AM Wednesday, 05 April, 2017
Connecticut Legislative Leadership Breakfast 08:00 AM Thursday, 20 April, 2017
Places Where Democracy Happens: Presentation at NHM 05:30 PM Saturday, 08 April, 2017
CT Singles Speed Dating- Men 25-43; Women 25-41 07:00 PM Wednesday, 05 April, 2017
The Role of Ergonomics on Workplace Musculoskeletal Conditions, a Community Education program 05:45 PM Thursday, 08 June, 2017
Liberation Programs' Tenth Annual Spirit of Hope Benefit 06:00 PM Tuesday, 04 April, 2017
Community Wellbeing in Danbury 05:30 PM Wednesday, 26 April, 2017
Community Wellbeing in Fairfield 06:00 PM Tuesday, 04 April, 2017
Fairfield Women's Nine Hole Golf League Spring Meeting 10:30 AM Saturday, 08 April, 2017
Pet Adoptions & Easter Candy Sale 11:00 AM