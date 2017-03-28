Event calendar brought to you by

Ballroom Cha Cha Beginner Series (6 wks)

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

This flirty dance is fun and light, and can be danced to many popular songs as well as classic Cha Cha music. We’ll be learning a Bronze combination that is fun and at the same time challenging for more advanced dancers. Men: no sneakers please; ladies, heels. No partner needed. Tuesdays at 9:30-10:30 pm, 3/21 - 4/25. Early bird price of $95 good until 3/14. Regular price $105 by 3/15. 

To sign up: latinmovesdance.com - Go to "book this class" and click on the Enrollments tab

Tuesday, 28 March, 2017

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

