Ballroom Cha Cha Beginner Series (6 wks)
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
This flirty dance is fun and light, and can be danced to many popular songs as well as classic Cha Cha music. We’ll be learning a Bronze combination that is fun and at the same time challenging for more advanced dancers. Men: no sneakers please; ladies, heels. No partner needed. Tuesdays at 9:30-10:30 pm, 3/21 - 4/25. Early bird price of $95 good until 3/14. Regular price $105 by 3/15. To sign up: latinmovesdance.com - Go to and click on the "book this class" ! Enrollments tab
Tuesday, 18 April, 2017
09:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Contact:
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
