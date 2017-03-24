Salsa Ad. Beginner

Event calendar brought to you by
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Reaching for the next level! April Genovese will teach patterns and open shines every Advanced Beginner should know. Focus will be on spin technique, and leading & following technique to prepare you for the Intermediate level! NO PARTNER REQUIRED. Let's dance! Register online or by contacting the studio Price: $30 through March 23 or $40 at the door. 203-967-3105/info@latinmovesdance.com
Friday, 24 March, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Contact:
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Sunday, 19 March, 2017
3 on 3 to Benefit St. Joseph Parenting Center All Day Wednesday, 22 March, 2017
Wine Glass Painting Workshop for Adults at the Norwalk Historical Society Museum 06:45 PM Saturday, 15 April, 2017
Easter Egg Hunt 10:00 AM Thursday, 23 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 21 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Wednesday, 22 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Friday, 24 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Saturday, 25 March, 2017
Curiosity Concerts Presents American Brass Quintet 02:00 PM
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM Tuesday, 28 March, 2017
March Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien, CT 09:30 AM
Friday, 07 April, 2017
First Friday Art Night Featuring Artist Elizabeth Ann McNally & Musician Erin McAndrew at Southern Connecticut Wine Company 06:00 PM Saturday, 08 April, 2017
First Friday Art Night Featuring Artist Elizabeth Ann McNally & Musician Erin McAndrew at Southern Connecticut Wine Company 06:00 PM Friday, 24 March, 2017
Salsa Ad. Beginner 08:00 PM Saturday, 01 April, 2017
Intro to Competition Workshop 02:00 PM Wednesday, 05 April, 2017
Salsa Beginner I Series (6 wks) 08:30 PM Monday, 26 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Tuesday, 27 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Wednesday, 28 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Friday, 30 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM