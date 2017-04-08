First Friday Art Night Featuring Artist Elizabeth Ann McNally & Musician Erin McAndrew at Southern Connecticut Wine Company

You are invited to enjoy an evening if art, live music, and wine in downtown Wallingford, April 7th 6-9pm. Elizabeth’s eccentric and imaginative artwork will be on display and for sale. Her work includes printmaking, drawings, collage, and paintings. Erin’s musical style is an earthy blend of rock and pop. Erin will perform covers and original music. No cover charge. Food delivery courtesy of The Eatery.

Southern Connecticut Wine Company is located at 65 S. Colony St Wallingford CT 06492.

The winery is in the rear of the building, behind the Wallingford Plaza at the corner of S. Colony and Center St. Public parking is located on Quinnipiac St and Prince St.