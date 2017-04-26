Community Wellbeing in Fairfield

Join Fairfield County’s Community Foundation for an interactive conversation where the data from the Fairfield County Community Wellbeing Index 2016 is utilized to explore the relationships between quality of life, health, economic competitiveness and much more in our neighborhoods, towns and county. Produced in partnership with DataHaven, this research is valuable to better understand the most critical issues facing Fairfield County.

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation envisions a vital and inclusive community where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. The Community Foundation is excited to share the highlights from the Fairfield County Community Wellbeing Index 2016 to inspire thought and start the conversation on how we can work collectively to create vibrant, inclusive and thriving communities in Fairfield County.