Whiskey Dinner at Cask Republic
Warm up this spring with our Whiskey Dinner on April 25th at 7:00pm and enjoy this delicious five course menu:
AMUSE
Pappy Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year
Veal Heart Tartar
- Shaved Egg, Fried Capers, Parsley Dijon ayonaise
1ST COURSE
Four Roses Elliot's Select Single Barrel Limited Edition
Braised Beef Tongue
- Arugula Salad, Sweet Cippolinis, Maldon Sea Salt, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
...
2ND COURSE
Whiste Pig Boss Hog Third Edition
Pan Seared Shad Roe
- Kholrabi Slaw, Crispy Onions, Spring Pea Puree
THIRD COURSE
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year
Maple Bourbon Pork Belly
- Asparagus Tempura, Potato Salad, Maple Glaze
DESSERT
Glenmorangie 18 Year (Extremely Rare)
Foie Gras Creme Brulee
- Dried Cherry Biscotti
$200 per person inclusive of tax & gratuity. Limited seating and reservations recommended.
AMUSE
Pappy Van Winkle Special Reserve 12 Year
Veal Heart Tartar
- Shaved Egg, Fried Capers, Parsley Dijon ayonaise
1ST COURSE
Four Roses Elliot's Select Single Barrel Limited Edition
Braised Beef Tongue
- Arugula Salad, Sweet Cippolinis, Maldon Sea Salt, Meyer Lemon Vinaigrette
...
2ND COURSE
Whiste Pig Boss Hog Third Edition
Pan Seared Shad Roe
- Kholrabi Slaw, Crispy Onions, Spring Pea Puree
THIRD COURSE
Pappy Van Winkle Family Reserve 20 Year
Maple Bourbon Pork Belly
- Asparagus Tempura, Potato Salad, Maple Glaze
DESSERT
Glenmorangie 18 Year (Extremely Rare)
Foie Gras Creme Brulee
- Dried Cherry Biscotti
$200 per person inclusive of tax & gratuity. Limited seating and reservations recommended.
Tuesday, 25 April, 2017
Contact:Cask Republic
Phone: 203-348-2275
Website: Click to Visit
Cost:200.00
Save this Event:iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar
Share this Event:Email to a Friend
More...
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.