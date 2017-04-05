Fathom Events in HD: North By Northwest

Fathom Events, Turner Classic Movies and Sony Pictures Entertainment present, North By Northwest, in select cinemas nationwide! The event also includes exclusive commentary from a Turner Classic Movies host, who will give insight into this classic film. Cary Grant stars as an innocent man mistaken for a spy in one of director Alfred Hitchcock’s greatest thrillers. While leaving New York’s Plaza Hotel, advertising executive Roger Thornhill (Grant) has the misfortune of standing just as the name “George Kaplan” is paged, starting a lethal case of mistaken identity and a nonstop game of cat and mouse as he is pursued across North America by espionage agents trying to kill him–and by police who suspect him of murder.

STARRING: Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Martin Landau

NR | 136 minutes

TICKETS: $12.50