Wellness Wednesdays: Natural Strategies for Anti-Aging at Pequot Library

Combat the aging process naturally with information from Naturopathic Physicians Dr. Mara Davidson and Dr. Andrew Cummins, as they teach ways to slow and treat the progression. Learn how the body ages at the cellular level, and how this impacts your appearance, level of energy, sleep, stress, weight, and pain. Assess how your body is aging in order to create a plan of action to aid you in your journey to a healthy life! Hosted by Naturopathic Physicians of Shalva Clinic in Westport, CT. Q & A session to follow. This Wellness Wednesday takes place on April 19, 2017 from 7:00 to 8:00 p.m. and is free and open to the public.

Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!