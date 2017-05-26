Nick Fradiani – Season 14 Winner of American Idol

Connecticut native Nick Fradiani is a singer/musician who found fame as the winner of the 14th season of American Idol. With his adult alternative-friendly vocals, he was also the lead singer and guitarist for the Milford, Connecticut-based band Beach Avenue, which also featured his father, Nick Fradiani III, on keyboards; After winning American Idol in May of 2015, Fradiani’s winner’s song, “Beautiful Life,” was released, and he headlined the American Idol tour of the U.S. that summer while beginning work on his debut album. Hurricane was released by Dot Records in August 2016.

Kicking off the night is Amanda Ayala – the 18-year-old Rock Singer and Songwriter from New York. She was on NBC’s hit Television show The Voice, and was a member of Team Adam on season 9!