Sacred Story: Lakota Storytelling and Dance at Pequot Library

Gather round as Sage Fast Dog from the Rosebud Indian Reservation in South Dakota tells the Lakota Creation Story and teaches traditional dance steps at Pequot Library. Co-presenting the event is Reverend Dr. Lauren R. Stanley. This celebration of culture takes place on Saturday, April 22 from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m. and is presented in partnership with Trinity Episcopal Church Southport. All ages are welcome.

The Rosebud Indian Reservation was established in 1889 by the United States' partition of the Great Sioux Reservation. Trinity Southport has established a mission partnership with the Rosebud Episcopal Mission on the reservation, sending a delegation of youth and adults to join in the ongoing work taking place among the Sicangu Oyate “Burnt Thigh” Lakota people.

Sage Fast Dog is an accomplished traditional dancer, and teaches Lakota culture, dance, and language as part of his work to preserve Lakota culture and identity. Sage is a Fellow at Todd County Middle School in Mission, South Dakota. He works with Lakota youth and is one of the creators of First Children First curriculum to help teachers effectively teach the culture and history of the Oceti Sakowin, the collective description of the Lakota, Dakota, and Nakota people.

The Rev. Dr. Lauren R. Stanley is the Superintending Presbyter of the Rosebud Episcopal Mission (West). She is the priest in charge of eight congregations, and coordinates mission groups who come to work on the Rosebud. She specializes in contextual theology, honoring traditional Lakota practices as a practicing Episcopal Christian. Mother Lauren has served as a Girl Scout Leader, a Peace Corps Volunteer, a missionary in South Sudan and Haiti, and has served since 2013 on the Rosebud Reservation. She has helped several congregations in Connecticut to engage in the work of the Rosebud Mission, including Trinity Southport.

