Event calendar brought to you by
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Masterclass in Still Lifes” featuring the sumptuous and elegant oils and pastels of the late painter and beloved instructor, Richard Pionk. His exhibit runs April 1 – 29. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Thursday, 13 April, 2017
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Saturday, 08 April, 2017
Tuesday, 11 April, 2017
Wednesday, 12 April, 2017
Thursday, 13 April, 2017
Friday, 14 April, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 04 May, 2017
Tequila Tasting at Mill Hill 07:00 PM Saturday, 08 April, 2017
First Friday Art Night Featuring Artist Elizabeth Ann McNally & Musician Erin McAndrew at Southern Connecticut Wine Company 06:00 PM Sunday, 09 April, 2017
Pet Adoptions & Easter Candy Sale 11:00 AM Saturday, 08 April, 2017
Pet Adoptions & Easter Candy Sale 11:00 AM Monday, 26 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Tuesday, 27 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Wednesday, 28 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Friday, 30 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Saturday, 08 April, 2017
CT Singles Speed Dating- Men 25-43; Women 25-41 07:00 PM
Thursday, 04 May, 2017
Tequila Tasting at Mill Hill 07:00 PM Saturday, 13 May, 2017
Brews and BBQ Festival 03:00 PM Wednesday, 03 May, 2017
The Poignant Side of General Pershing and WWI at NHM 05:30 PM Saturday, 22 April, 2017
HIGHLIGHT: New Canaan 10:00 AM Sunday, 23 April, 2017
HIGHLIGHT: New Canaan 10:00 AM Monday, 24 April, 2017
HIGHLIGHT: New Canaan 10:00 AM Tuesday, 25 April, 2017
HIGHLIGHT: New Canaan 10:00 AM Wednesday, 26 April, 2017
HIGHLIGHT: New Canaan 10:00 AM Thursday, 27 April, 2017
HIGHLIGHT: New Canaan 10:00 AM Friday, 28 April, 2017
HIGHLIGHT: New Canaan 10:00 AM