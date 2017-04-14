Event calendar brought to you by
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Masterclass in Still Lifes” featuring the sumptuous and elegant oils and pastels of the late painter and beloved instructor, Richard Pionk. His exhibit runs April 1 – 29. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Friday, 14 April, 2017
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Tuesday, 11 April, 2017
Wednesday, 12 April, 2017
Thursday, 13 April, 2017
Friday, 14 April, 2017
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
