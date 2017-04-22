Event calendar brought to you by
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Masterclass in Still Lifes” featuring the sumptuous and elegant oils and pastels of the late painter and beloved instructor, Richard Pionk. His exhibit runs April 1 – 29. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Saturday, 22 April, 2017
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Thursday, 20 April, 2017
Friday, 21 April, 2017
Saturday, 22 April, 2017
Tuesday, 25 April, 2017
Wednesday, 26 April, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Thursday, 04 May, 2017
Tequila Tasting at Mill Hill 07:00 PM Saturday, 22 April, 2017
Peter Wolf and The Midnight Travelers 08:00 PM Monday, 26 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Saturday, 13 May, 2017
Brews and BBQ Festival 03:00 PM Saturday, 29 April, 2017
Grand Open Day at Hobbs London! 10:00 AM Tuesday, 27 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Wednesday, 28 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Sunday, 23 April, 2017
HIGHLIGHT: New Canaan 10:00 AM Sunday, 07 May, 2017
Heavenly Notes: St. Mary's at the Mansion 02:00 PM
Monday, 05 June, 2017
The B-52s 08:00 PM Thursday, 27 April, 2017
Free Community Book Signing The Goddess You, by Jeanne Street 02:00 PM Tuesday, 25 April, 2017
Hope: Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Group 05:30 PM Saturday, 22 April, 2017
New England Fertility Offers Complimentary 'Spa Day' for Couples Challenged with Infertility 09:00 AM Saturday, 06 May, 2017
8th Derby Day Party 04:00 PM Tuesday, 25 April, 2017
Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge 09:45 AM Wednesday, 26 April, 2017
Get Money Smart for Financial Literacy Month 11:00 AM Friday, 28 April, 2017
Normal Aging Series: Has Your Get Up & Go, Got Up & Went? 01:00 PM Saturday, 22 April, 2017
Live Music Series: The Barons 07:00 PM Friday, 02 June, 2017
Paula Poundstone 08:00 PM