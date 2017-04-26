Event calendar brought to you by
April Exhibit at the Geary Gallery in Darien
The Geary Gallery
576 Boston Post Road
Darien,
06820
USA
The Geary Gallery of Darien proudly presents “Masterclass in Still Lifes” featuring the sumptuous and elegant oils and pastels of the late painter and beloved instructor, Richard Pionk. His exhibit runs April 1 – 29. The Geary Gallery is open Tuesday through Saturday, 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. 576 Boston Post Road, Darien, CT 06820. (203) 655-6633. www.gearygallery.com
Wednesday, 26 April, 2017
09:30 AM - 05:00 PM
Other Dates For This Event:
Tuesday, 25 April, 2017
Wednesday, 26 April, 2017
Thursday, 27 April, 2017
Friday, 28 April, 2017
Saturday, 29 April, 2017 View Series Overview
Contact:
Anne Geary
Phone: 2036556633
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
