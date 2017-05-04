Celebrate Cinco de Mayo a day early at the Norwalk Historical Society's Tequila Tasting at Mill Hill Historic Park on Thursday, May 4, 2017 at 7:00pm. Gregg Glaser, a spirits and beer connoisseur and publisher/editor of Modern Distillery Age will lead the tasting. Learn about and try six to seven different styles of tequila and mezcal. Hearty Mexican appetizers provided by Tacos Mexico. Tickets are $45.00 per person before May 1, 2017, $50.00 per person after that date and at the door. Purchase tickets at http://tequilatastingatmillhill.brownpapertickets.com/. Must be 21 or over, IDs checked at the door. Mill Hill Historic Park is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT. Follow signs for parking.



It's tequila time! Gregg Glaser, a nationally recognized spirits and beer connoisseur, will uncover the history and myths of tequila. Learn about how Mexico's national drink is made, what the different styles are and the story behind its curious history. A curated variety of tequila and mezcal will be sampled throughout the night. Tacos Mexico of Norwalk, CT will provide Mexican appetizers. Proceeds from the event will go towards the Norwalk Historical Society's educational programs.



Gregg Glaser is the Publisher/Editor of Modern Distillery Age, Editor in Chief of Yankee Brew News, contributor to Modern Brewery Age, and conducts monthly tasting panels for these publications. For 14 years he was the News Editor for All About Beer Magazine. Since 1996, he’s been the Competition Director for the Great International Beer & Cider Competition, the largest professional beer and cider competition on the East Coast. In New York City, he conducts spirits and food tastings, working with Food Karma Projects. He also conducts spirits, beer and saké talks and tastings around the world and has consulted for breweries, importers, wholesalers and restaurants. Gregg has a degree in Communications with concentrations in Cinema, Television and Radio from Ithaca College. He studied comparative media in Britain at the BBC, IBA and Pinewood Film Studios and in Italy at RAI and Cinecittà. Gregg was the presenter for the Norwalk Historical Society's Beer Tasting in 2012 and Whiskey/Bourbon Tasting in 2014.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.