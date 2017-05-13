Brews and BBQ Festival

On Saturday May 13th come down to the Ives Concert Park in Danbury! The area's best BBQ masters, local and national craft beer breweries, and your friends at i95 and Kicks 105.5 will all be getting together to put on this amazing event! Stop by for great food, great beer, and great music featuring the Spin Doctors.

*Advanced General Admission is $15 and includes your first beer. Tickets at the door will cost $20 and do not include your first beer.

All ages are welcome but you must be 21 or older to purchase or consume beer

For more info visit: http://brewsandbbqfestival.com