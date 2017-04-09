Bolshoi Ballet LIVE in HD: A Hero of Our Time

Bolshoi Ballet LIVE in HD

Music: Ilya Demutsky

Choreography: Yuri Possokhov

Libretto: Kirill Serebrennikov

Cast: The Bolshoi Principals, Soloists and Corps de Ballet

Pechorin, a young officer, embarks on a journey across the majestic mountains of the Caucasus, on a path set by his passionate encounters. Disillusioned and careless, he inflicts pain upon himself and the women around him.

“Give me everything, it is still not enough.” The story based on the larger-­than-­life hero Pechorin is adapted from Mikhail Lermontov’s literary masterpiece in three separate stories recounting his heartbreaking betrayals. Is Pechorin a real hero? Or is he a man like any other? This brand new production by choreographer Yuri Possokhov is a tragic poetic journey that can only be seen at the Bolshoi.



Running time: 2 hours, 45 mins

Ticket Price $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

