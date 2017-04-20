Ann's Place Fashion Show with Fashions by Audrey Road and AR Kids

HamletHub Whole New You Series

Make your wardrobe fresh for the Spring/Summer season with fashions from Audrey Road and AR Kids! Join Ann’s Place, a community-based cancer support agency, as they, along with other celebrity models, bring you new and vintage fashions and jewelry to brighten up your spring wardrobe and take you into summer – all while supporting a great cause. Bring your friends early and join us in the lobby at 6:30pm for shopping and fun! Then at 7:30pm, join our models as they show off some of the most unique and fun clothing in town! Fun and Fashionable attire for girls and boys age 2 through 14, will also be showcased by AR Kids!

Come see these “celebrity” models strut their stuff: Anna O’Rourke, Megan Searfoss, Dawn Grabover, Kim Bishop, PJ James, Trish Shantz, Maddie Blake, Christine Wohl, Jen Conciatore, Jennifer Manganiello, Anne Stauff, Shannon and Lyla Stubbe, Riley and Brooke Blake, Zoe Garbus, Brooke Manganiello, Mia and Annalisa Verrilli, Julia Signorelli, Jillian Rae.



Proceeds benefit Ann’s Place, a nonprofit agency located on the Danbury/Ridgefield border that serves over 800 clients – men, women, and children – from CT and nearby NY. All services are provided free of charge to clients. Ann’s Place depends upon the generosity of the philanthropic community to fund these services. For more information, please visit annsplace.org.

Adults $25, Children $10 – The proceeds will benefit Ann’s Place.