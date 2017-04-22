Met Opera LIVE in HD: Tchaikovsky's Eugene Onegin

Metropolitan Opera LIVE in HD

Craig’s Fine Jewelry Live in HD Series

Tchaikovsky’s setting of Pushkin’s timeless verse novel is presented on the Met stage in Deborah Warner’s moving production, starring Anna Netrebko and Peter Mattei as Tatiana and Onegin. Alexey Dolgov sings the role of Lenski, and Robin Ticciati conducts.

The story follows the selfish hero of the title, Eugene Onegin and his lack of reciprocity with regards to an innocent and naive young girl named Tatiana. Tatiana falls in love with him at first sight and is heartbroken when Onegin states he cannot return her feelings. Out of boredom, the impulsive and facetious youth then starts a duel with his closest friend, one that can only end in death…

Running time: 4 hours | 2 Intermissions



Ticket Price $25 | Members & Seniors $20 | Students $15

Ridgefield Library card holders receive member prices for this show.

AAA members receive a 20% discount!

FREE tickets for students 18 & under! Must show ID at the box office.

