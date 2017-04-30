Ridgefield BandJam 2017

The area’s hottest musical competition known as BandJam 2017 will bring eight high-octane bands to compete at The Ridgefield Playhouse! A panel of celebrity judges – including singer/songwriter/producer Vaneese Thomas, Living Colour bass player Doug Wimbish and i95 fm’s morning show DJ Ethan Carey – will be on hand to select this year’s BandJam champions! The kids that are performing hail from all corners of Fairfield County and parts of Westchester. High school bands include Orbit (Weston, CT), Mr. Boy (New Fairfield, CT), Gilbert (Katonah, NY) and The Playmates (Southbury, CT). Middle school bands competing this year are Abby and the Roadsters (South Salem, NY), 2 Minute Minors (Ridgefield, CT), RED (Stamford, CT) and Solid (Redding, CT).

Don’t miss the chance to see these young, talented musicians rock the Playhouse stage!

Tickets: $20 ~ Student price: $15