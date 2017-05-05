The Everly Brothers Experience

Partially underwritten by Benchmark Senior Living at Ridgefield Crossings
The Zmed Brothers bring a genuine and youthful Everly Brothers experience to the stage, performing all of their classic hits – “Bye, Bye Love,” “Wake Up Little Susie,” “When Will I Be Loved” and more! The Zmed brothers, Zachary and Dylan, celebrate the genetic intimacy so ever present in the harmonies created by Don and Phil Everly.
AllShows.com VIP Party Pass available! Includes priority parking and free beer and wine from 6:30 – 7pm! Available for $25 by calling box office (203) 438-5795!!
Visit Wire Mill Saloon & BBQ (12 Old Mill Road • Redding) for dinner the night of the show and enjoy a complimentary draft beer with purchase of an entree when you show your ticket!
