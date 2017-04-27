Free Community Book Signing The Goddess You, by Jeanne Street

(Litchfield, Conn.) Acclaimed spiritual medium and healer, author Jeanne Street will be offering a complimentary book signing at Brandywine Living at Litchfield on Thursday, April 27th at 2:00pm.

Jeanne Street is a remarkable spiritual medium and healer. Jeanne will share her passion with you, and take you on an enlightening journey as you discover your own clear and loving tone as you live aligned with angelic guidance and God’s energy. This book will provide pathways that will lead you through twelve guiding principles in which you will learn to replace fear-based thinking with love thinking. This book, and its sister “The Goddess You Journal,” builds on the success of Street’s acclaimed Goddess Principal Courses. Please RSVP by Monday, April 10th to Maria at 860-567-9500 or mowens@brandycare.com.

About Brandywine Living at Litchfield Brandywine Living is a market leader in luxury senior living, including assisted living, memory care and independent living. Founded in 1996, and headquartered in Mt. Laurel, New Jersey, Brandywine currently operates 27 communities in five states (PA, NJ, NY, CT & DE) with the capacity to serve over 2,700 residents.

Brandywine is actively expanding its portfolio in the Mid-Atlantic and currently has over $100 million of construction in progress (including a community in Livingston, NJ opening in May 2017). Brandywine is under agreement for additional sites in Northern VA and Montgomery County, MD, and anticipates opening five communities in the D.C. metropolitan area. For more information, visit http://www.brandycare.com. Follow us on Twitter: @BrandywineSL. Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/brandywineliving.

