Hope: Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Group

(Litchfield, Conn.) Are you caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s disease or other related dementia? Have you been recently diagnosed? Do you have questions, need advice or someone to listen? Joining a support group will offer comfort in knowing that you are not alone.
Please join Brandywine Living at Litchfield on Tuesday, April 25th at 5:30pm for a light dinner while learning about supportive and educational resources available to you through the Alzheimer’s Association.
Presented by: Tina M. Hogan, Northwestern Regional Director & Longest Day Manager, Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter.
RSVP by Friday, April 14th to Maria at 860-567-9500 or mowens@brandycare.com. Brandywine Living at Litchfield is located at 19 Constitution Way, Litchfield, CT 06759.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.