Hope: Alzheimer's & Dementia Support Group

(Litchfield, Conn.) Are you caring for a loved one with Alzheimer’s

disease or other related dementia? Have you been recently diagnosed? Do

you have questions, need advice or someone to listen? Joining a support

group will offer comfort in knowing that you are not alone.

Please join Brandywine Living at Litchfield on Tuesday, April 25th at

5:30pm for a light dinner while learning about supportive and

educational resources available to you through the Alzheimer’s

Association.

Presented by: Tina M. Hogan, Northwestern Regional Director &

Longest Day Manager, Alzheimer’s Association Connecticut Chapter.

RSVP by Friday, April 14th to Maria at 860-567-9500 or mowens@brandycare.com. Brandywine Living at Litchfield is located at 19 Constitution Way, Litchfield, CT 06759.