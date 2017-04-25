Junior Achievement Stock Market Challenge

Over 200 Fairfield County high school students will compete in a stock market challenge competition on Tuesday, April 25 from 9:45 – 11 a.m. at King School (1450 Newfield Ave., Stamford, CT)

In this high-energy competition offered by Junior Achievement of Southwest Connecticut, every 60 seconds simulates a day of stock market trading for participants. After Patriot Bank EVP – Chief Credit Officer Samuel Davis rings the opening bell, each team of four students will have $500,000 virtual cash to buy or sell shares in 26 public companies.

Schools participating include Trinity Catholic High School, Academy of Information Technology & Engineering, King School, New Canaan High School, Westhill High School, and St. Luke’s School.

The mock trades will be instantaneously projected to three large screens that will display stock prices, stock performance graphs, and each team’s portfolio values and rankings. The three teams with the highest value in their investment portfolios will be declared the winners.

Patriot Bank, N.A. is among the local businesses and organizations sponsoring the event. The bank’s president, Richard Muskus Jr., will address participants about financial literacy as part of its new initiative to help local schools and community organizations teach this critical skill.