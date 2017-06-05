Catch the world’s top party when they return to the Playhouse! After thirty-five years and more than twenty million albums into their career, there can be no doubt as to why they remain one of rock music’s most beloved and enduring bands. From groundbreaking songs like “Rock Lobster,” “Dance This Mess Around” and “Private Idaho“ to chart-topping hits like “Love Shack,” “Roam” and “Deadbeat Club” to their thrilling reemergence on the pop scene with their 2008 CD Funplex the B-52s’ unforgettable dance-rock tunes start a party every time their music begins!