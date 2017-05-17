Music At Pequot: Music Of The Gilded Age

Immerse yourself in the songs of yesteryear on May 17 to celebrate 124 years of music at Pequot Library. Dr. Orin Grossman, Music for Youth performers, and the Barbershop quartet Take 4 present the popular music of the Library's early years, (1890-1917). Experience Musical Theater, A capella Barbershop, Ragtime, and Popular Parlor Classics through song, dance, and a group sing-a-long. The program is free and open to all.

This special performance kicks off the Pequot Library Summer Music Series, and is being held in conjunction with the current Special Collections Exhibition, Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy.



In December 1893, Pequot Library held its first concert in the then brand new auditorium featuring the Yale Glee Club. Today the Library continues in founder Virginia Marquand Monroe’s footsteps by offering diverse and engaging musical performances featuring world-renowned artists who perform everything from Classical to Folk to Rock ‘n’ Roll. Music of the Gilded Age is free and open to the public. Light hors d'oeuvres will follow the concert.



Dr. Orin Grossman has been delighting audiences the world over with his unique approach to performing and explaining great American and European music. As a performer he is in demand as an interpreter of the music of George Gershwin, playing his songs and classical compositions around the world, including Florence, Cairo, Australia, and St Petersburg, Russia, where he performed Gershwin’s Rhapsody in Blue and gave the Russian premiere of Gershwin’s Second Rhapsody with the St. Petersburg Philharmonic to a standing ovation. He is Professor Emeritus of Visual and Performing Arts at Fairfield University.



Take 4 is a registered quartet in the international Barbershop Harmony Society. Take 4‘s members have a broad musical background, from classical piano to Doo-Wop and everything in-between. They love singing a great variety of songs - anything from The Beach Boys, to Doo-Wop, Country, or Broadway ballads; all done in the traditional Barbershop style. Take 4 was the winner of the 2016 Yankee Division Barbershop Quartet contest, and was the New England District’s 2016 Novice Quartet champions, and finished in the top 10 in the overall competition. They will be in Lake George, NY this May, competing for a spot in this year’s New England District Competition. Hear them at Pequot Library first!