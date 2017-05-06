Spring for Abilis Gala - Celebrating 65th Anniversary of Supporting Individuals with Special Needs

Abilis, the non-profit organization that provides services and supports for individuals with special needs and their families, will hold its Spring for Abilis Gala event on Saturday, May 6, 2017, at 7:00 p.m., at The Tamarack Country Club in Greenwich, Connecticut. The Gala is part of Abilis’ 65th anniversary year celebration and will include a special champagne reception for higher level donors, sponsors, table hosts, and community leaders at 6:30 p.m. The evening includes cocktails, dinner and dancing, as well as silent and live auctions. Auction items include a one-week Nantucket escape at a private residence, a catered dinner for 12, and a New York Islanders ice hockey package for 6 in the owner’s suite with dinner, meet and greets, and Zamboni rides for kids. Tickets are available at abilis.us - click on May 6 for online registration link or visit www.501auctions.com/spring4abilis.



The gala co-chairs are Margot Michalski, Adriana Ospina and Martha Perry. All three have very strong connections to Abilis. Ms. Michalski, of Greenwich, is an Abilis Board member and her brother Ian participates in one of Abilis’ day programs. Ms. Ospina, of Greenwich, and Mrs. Perry of New Canaan, are both mothers of young adults in the Abilis Life Skills Program in Greenwich. The co-chairs’ passion and commitment to Abilis is fueling their desire to make Spring for Abilis a fun, festive, and successful event for the extended community.

For tickets, sponsorships, journal ads, auction donations, and more event information, please visit www.501auctions.com/spring4abilis.



About Abilis

Abilis is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that supports over 700 individuals with special needs and their families annually from birth throughout adulthood. Abilis has been a leader in serving the special needs community in Fairfield County in towns including, Darien, Greenwich, New Canaan, Norwalk, Stamford, Westport, Weston, and Wilton, and has a long-standing reputation for individualized, high quality care. For more information, visit www.abilis.us, or facebook.com/Abilisinc, twitter.com/Abilis, or instagram.com/abilis_us.

Photo Captions:

Adriana Ospina daughter Ali Abilis Greenwich Residents -- One of the Spring for Abilis Gala co-chairs is Adriana Ospina, pictured with her daughter Alejandra, both of Greenwich, Connecticut, who is helping organize Abilis’ 65th anniversary Gala to be held May 6 in Greenwich. Not pictured are the other co-chairs Margot Michalski and Martha Perry. Tickets and information are available at abilis.us/calendar. Photo credit: Abilis.

Martha & Ross Perry Spring for Abilis New Canaan Residents -- Martha Perry of New Canaan is one of the co-chairs for the 65th anniversary Spring for Abilis Gala being held on May 6, 2017. Martha is pictured with her son Ross who participates in Abilis' programs. Not pictured are the other co-chairs, Adriana Ospina and Margot Michalski. Tickets and information are available at abilis.us/calendar. Photo credit: Abilis