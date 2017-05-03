The Life Of Virginia Marquand Monroe And Other Late Nineteenth-Century Women Philanthropists

Inspired by the life and interests of Pequot Library founder Virginia Marquand Monroe (1837-1926) and benefactor Mary Catherine Hull Wakeman, join the Library’s executive director, Stephanie J. Coakley, for an overview of late nineteenth-century New England women philanthropists who had a particular interest in supporting education and libraries for a broad public. Learn more about Virginia Marquand Monroe’s early life, and the events which inspired her to create a library that is “free as air to all.” Hear about the generous contributions by Mary Catherine Hull Wakeman, which allowed for the construction of the stacks that are still in use today, and included her gift of early Americana rare books, manuscripts, and archives that began Pequot Library’s remarkable Special Collections. The program is free and open to the public.



This presentation will expand upon their contributions which served to expand the role of women and their educational opportunities, as well as look at the lives of other Connecticut library benefactors including, Catherine Burroughs Pettingill who helped open the Burroughs Public Library in Bridgeport, and Maria Parloa and Hannah Seelye who helped to establish the Bethel Public Library.

In 1882 Virginia Marquand Monroe inherited a considerable fortune from her uncle and adopted father, Fredrick Marquand, who wished her to “use and distribute [the funds] in the cause of education.” Twelve years later, she and her husband, Elbert, presented Pequot Library to the community of Fairfield, including its contents, impressive auditorium, and comfortable reading room. Today, Pequot Library continues to carry on the mission of its founders by bringing literature, music, art, science, and the humanities to its community. This is the final presentation in an on-going series of programs developed in conjunction with the Pequot Founders: Building a Library and a Legacy exhibit which closes on May 7, 2017.



Stephanie J. Coakley has served as Pequot Library director since July 2016, joining the Library after working for nearly 20 years as a museum educator in a variety of art and history museums. She recently earned her graduate degree in American Studies from Trinity College, writing her thesis about the life and times of Connecticut philanthropist Caroline Josephine Welton (1842-1884.)