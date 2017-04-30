Tweet Argentine Tango Boot Camp (Beg I & II)

Latin Moves Dance Studio 480 West Main St

2nd floor

Stamford , CT 06902



6-7 pm: Beginner I

7-8 pm: Beginner II



Learn fundamentals and the essential steps of this fascinating & beautiful dance. Gem Duras of Tango Sueno teaches Argentine Tango as it is danced in Buenos Aires.



No partner required.

PRICE: $20 for 1, $30 for both.



To rsvp, email: info@latinmovesdance.com or call 203.967.3105

06:00 PM - 08:00 PM Contact: Latin Moves Dance Studio



Phone: (203)967-3105

Website:

