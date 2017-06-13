NHS of New Haven is proud to announce our Inaugural Environmental Leadership Series!



Learn about the environment and your neighborhood, connect with useful resources and people, and aspire to create your own environmental projects.



This year's workshops are as follows (visit our website for detailed descriptions):



June 13, 2017: Climate, Health, and Neighborhoods



June 20, 2017: Home Energy-Efficiency, Going Solar, and Other Renewable Solutions



July 11, 2017: Planning a Project



July 18, 2017: Water in Your Home and Neighborhood



August 1, 2017: Talking Trash, Managing Waste, and Greening Neighborhood Spaces



August 8, 2017: Transportation Matters and Project Showcase



Participants must attend at least five of the workshops listed above. Sessions will be held from 6pm-8pm at NHS of New Haven. Dinner will be provided.



Visit our website to apply today! http://nhsofnewhaven.org/content/environmental-leadership-program



The application, as well as $20 registration fee, is due by June 6, 2017!