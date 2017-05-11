Event calendar brought to you by
Bobbi Brown Book Signing at Lord & Taylor!
Lord & Taylor
110 High Ridge Rd
Stamford, CT
06905
Bobbi Brown Book Signing in Lord & Taylor Stamford!
Join us for a shopping event & book signing with Bobbi Brown to launch her new book "Beauty from the Inside Out" celebrating makeup, wellness and confidence and her new wellness shop-in-shop concept.
Thursday, May 11, 2017 at 12PM
Lord & Taylor Stamford
110 High Ridge Road
Stamford, CT 06905
Thursday, 11 May, 2017
12:00 PM - 02:00 PM
Contact:
Phone: (203) 327-6600
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.
Featured
Most Popular
Newest
Friday, 05 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Saturday, 06 May, 2017
Spring for Abilis Gala - Celebrating 65th Anniversary of Supporting Individuals with Special Needs 07:00 PM Monday, 26 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Saturday, 06 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Monday, 08 May, 2017
'This Is Hunger' Free National Exhibit: A Must-See Experience 10:00 AM Thursday, 29 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Sunday, 07 May, 2017
'This Is Hunger' Free National Exhibit: A Must-See Experience 10:00 AM Tuesday, 27 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM Tuesday, 09 May, 2017
'This Is Hunger' Free National Exhibit: A Must-See Experience 10:00 AM Wednesday, 28 June, 2017
Curtain Call's Summerstock Creative Theatre Workshop (Ages 11 to 16) 09:30 AM
Friday, 05 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Saturday, 06 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Tuesday, 09 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Wednesday, 10 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Thursday, 11 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Friday, 12 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Saturday, 13 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Tuesday, 16 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Wednesday, 17 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM Thursday, 18 May, 2017
May Exhibit at the Geary Gallery 09:30 AM