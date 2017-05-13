Event calendar brought to you by

Louise Camuto Trend Presentation at Lord & Taylor

Lord & Taylor

110 High Ridge Rd
 Stamford, CT 06905

LORD & TAYLOR

invites you to meet

 

LOUISE CAMUTO “Creative Director, Louise et Cie” and LIZ RODBELL President of Lord & Taylor for a conversation and trend presentation featuring the LOUISE ET CIE Spring 2017 Collection

 

Followed by styling and shopping

 

Saturday, May 13

3PM

 

Lord & Taylor Stamford

110 High Ridge Road

2nd Floor

Saturday, 13 May, 2017

Contact:

Kristine Fahner

Website: Click to Visit

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.