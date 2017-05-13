Event calendar brought to you by
Louise Camuto Trend Presentation at Lord & Taylor
Lord & Taylor
110 High Ridge Rd
Stamford, CT
06905
LORD & TAYLOR
invites you to meet
LOUISE CAMUTO “Creative Director, Louise et Cie” and LIZ RODBELL President of Lord & Taylor for a conversation and trend presentation featuring the LOUISE ET CIE Spring 2017 Collection
Followed by styling and shopping
Saturday, May 13
3PM
Lord & Taylor Stamford
110 High Ridge Road
2
nd Floor
Saturday, 13 May, 2017
03:00 PM
Contact:
Kristine Fahner
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
