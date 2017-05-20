Summer Music Series: Nicole Wang, piano at Pequot Library

Revel in the music of pianist Nicole Wang on Saturday, May 20. Nicole Wang is heralded as "a prodigy at the piano with brilliant facility, compelling musicality, and a depth of emotion far beyond her years" by the Sichuan News.

This concert is part of the Pequot Library Summer Music Series (see below for full series).

Tickets are $20 for adults and $10 for students. A Pequot Library Summer Music Series season ticket is available for $50 for adults and $25 for students.

All tickets are general admission. Doors open 30 minutes before performances begin.

About Nicole Wang

Nicole Wang was born in Chendu, China and won First Prize of the China National Piano Competition for Young Artists when she was only six years old. She has won numerous international awards, including First Prize in the Greenwich Symphony Scholarship Competition and the Warminster, Pottstown, and Hershey Symphony Competitions. She earned First Prize honors in the Dorothy A. Anderson International Piano Competition as well as the Director's Award for the Outstanding Performance of Scarlatti Sonatas. Some of her other awards include: First Prize in Helen Crowe Snelling Memorial Piano Competition for four consecutive years, Grand Prize of the Chiang Wen-Yeh International Piano Competition, and awards in the 22nd Bartok-Kabalevsky-Prokofiev International Piano Competition & Festival.

In 2004, Wang was invited to perform at the Radio Station of Philadelphia for the Peace Piano World Tour Convention sponsored by Jacob Music and Steinway and Sons. She has been on numerous jury panels for piano competitions and often returns to China to perform concert tours.

Wang has studied with distinguished concert artists including: Bela Siki, a pupil of legendary pianists such as Leo Weiner, Dinu Lipatti and Ernst von Dohnanyni; Phillip Kawin; Alexander Fiorillo, who is a pupil of the "Golden Age" pianist, Vladmir Horowitz.

When she is not touring, Wang teaches piano in her private studio for children of all ages and levels. She enjoys guiding children into well-rounded artists and watching them grow and reach their goals.

Pequot Library Summer Music Series

All proceeds from ticketed concerts support Pequot Library free music events! Purchase a season ticket and enjoy all 6 concerts at a discounted rate!

Ticketed Events

Nicole Wang, Classical Pianist: Saturday, May 20 at 6:00 p.m.

Rex Cadwallader, Jazz Pianist: Sunday, June 11 at 2:00 p.m.

Alex Beyer, Classical Pianist: Thursday, August 24 at 7:00 p.m.

Free Events

Music of the Gilded Age, featuring Dr. Orin Grossman and Friends: Wednesday, May 17 at 7:00 p.m.

Greater Bridgeport Youth Orchestra Great Lawn Concert: Saturday, June 3 at 3:00 p.m.

Hungrytown Folk Concert on the Great Lawn: Tuesday, August 29 at 6:00 p.m.