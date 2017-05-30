12th Annual Golf Classic

Enjoy a fabulous round of golf at one of the country’s best courses while supporting Pequot Library!



Tournament Schedule:

9:30am: Registration, Driving range open, Buffet Brunch

11:30am: Shotgun start

4:30pm: Cocktail & Hors d'oeuvres reception, Silent Auction featuring rounds of golf at exclusive course



The Golf Classic is held at an exclusive links-style private course overlooking Long Island Sound and the scenic village of Southport, Connecticut. Opened in 1921, this links-style course, designed by noted architect Seth Raynor, is characterized by spectacular views, often-brisk winds, fast, undulating greens and beautiful conditioning. The course is consistently ranked among the area’s very best and one of the best in the country.



Register at pequotlibrary.org before May 15, 2017, for early-bird discount. Prices will go up after May 15, 2017. For more information contact Caroline Crawford at crawford@pequotlibrary.org or 203-259-0346 ext.13.



Please visit www.pequotlibrary.org to learn more about this vibrant library, educational, arts and cultural institution. All classes and programs are open to everyone. For information: (203) 259-0346 ext. 15. Follow Pequot Library on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter. Pequot Library Brings Culture to Life!