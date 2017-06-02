55th Annual CCNS Art Show & Sale

The Community Cooperative Nursery School’s 55th Annual Art Show and Sale will be held June 1-3, 2017.

Bringing together artwork from more than fifty nationally and internationally known artists, the CCNS Art Show & Sale offers one of the largest and most diverse collections of original artwork anywhere in Connecticut. Well-known for its sophistication and affordability, the Art Show benefits CCNS and offers savvy buyers a 40% tax-deduction on purchases.

For the first time ever, this popular community event will be held at The Workshop at Black Bridge Motors, 314 Wilson Avenue, South Norwalk, CT. This light and airy venue, just around the corner from our little red schoolhouse, will be transformed into a Brooklyn-style gallery and will provide an exciting new setting for an Opening Night Gala offering first choice of art for sale.

This year, the CCNS Art Show and Sale will kick off on Opening Night Thursday, June 1 with appetizers, drinks and live music. The show will continue Friday night, June 2, with appetizers, drinks and a deejay. The third and final day is Saturday afternoon, June 3.

The 2017 Art Show will feature one of the world’s leading marine artists, Rinaldo Skalamera. Born in Croatia and now working and residing in New Jersey, Rinaldo creates masterfully realistic large-scale studio paintings that evoke tranquility and peace.

2017 CCNS Art Show Details:

Opening Night Gala: Thursday, June 1 from 7pm to 10pm. Admission $50.

First-view of artwork and featuring live music by local jazz-funk band Free Flow, wine and appetizers in a festive atmosphere.

Second Day: Friday, June 2 from 6-10pm. Includes drinks, appetizers and party tunes by deejay Boat Shoes. Admission $40.

Third/Final Day: Saturday, June 3 from Noon-4pm. Admission $20.

For information, updates, and an early look at some of the pieces which will be included in the 55th Annual CCNS Art Show and Sale, visit ccnsct.org/art-show