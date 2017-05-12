Event calendar brought to you by

Ladies Styling: Advanced Beginner

Latin Moves Dance Studio

480 West Main St
2nd floor
 Stamford, CT 06902

Join April for a Ladies Salsa Styling Workshop!

April will introduce hip, arm & head movements, isolations, and technique that every adv. beginner dancer needs to accent their dancing!

$30 early-bird by Thu May 11. $40 at the door.

visit latinmovesdance.com or call (203)967-3105 to register!
See you there!

Friday, 12 May, 2017

Contact:

Latin Moves Dance Studio

Phone: (203)967-3105
Website: Click to Visit

Cost:

$30 in advance; $40 at door

Save this Event:

iCalendar
Google Calendar
Yahoo! Calendar
Windows Live Calendar

Share this Event:


More...

Categories:

*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.