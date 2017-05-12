Event calendar brought to you by
Ladies Styling: Advanced Beginner
Latin Moves Dance Studio
480 West Main St
2nd floor Stamford, CT
06902
Join April for a
Ladies Salsa Styling Workshop!
April will introduce hip, arm & head movements, isolations, and technique that every adv. beginner dancer needs to accent their dancing!
$30 early-bird by Thu May 11. $40 at the door. visit latinmovesdance.com or call (203)967-3105 to register! See you there!
Friday, 12 May, 2017
08:00 PM - 10:00 PM
Latin Moves Dance Studio
Phone: (203)967-3105
