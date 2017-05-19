Salsa & Bachata Intro Workshop

Anyone wanting a basic introduction to the world of Salsa and Bachata will get the fundamentals of beginner technique in this 1.5 hour workshop with elite instructor April Genovese. 45 minutes for each style. Basic shines, footwork and partnerwork will be covered. No partner needed.
$25 in advance (up to one day prior), $30 at the door email info@latinmovesdance.com or call (203)967-3105 to register!
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.