Brews and BBQ Festival

· Saturday, July 22nd from 3pm – 9pm at the Ives Concert Park – 43 Lake Ave Ext, Danbury, CT 06811

· http://brewsandbbqfestival.com/

· Brews & BBQ is back! Saturday, July 22nd at Ives Concert Park in Danbury! Celebrate the change in seasons with the ultimate Summer bash featuring BBQ, craft beer and live music! Brews & BBQ has gone all out this year to bring you the area’s best BBQ makers, local and national craft beers, and headline entertainment by the Spin Doctors!

· Advance GA Tickets $15 and we’ll throw in your first beer (must be 21+ to drink) will be $20 at the door and will not include your first beer.