The Stamford Chorale will present choral music of Latin America on May 21 at 4 p.m. at St. John's Lutheran Church, 884 Newfield Ave. The concert, Canciones del Pueblo, will feature the works of Astor Piazzolla, Antonio Estevez and Pedro Gutierrez.
David Gomez directs the 68-year-old community chorus, which draws members from Fairfield and Westchester counties. Eric Trudel is the accompanist.
Tickets are $20, available at the door. No charge for children under 12. A reception will follow the concert.
For more information, call 203 359-0659 or email thestamfordchorale@gmail.com.
*Times, venues and event details can change without notice. Please contact the organizer of the event you are interested in. This web site, Canaiden LLC and its affiliates are not responsible for inaccuracies or changes to any of the listed events.