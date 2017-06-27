The Gipsy Kings

France’s most successful group of all time! They are a group that helped define the phrase “World Music.” Melding deep-heated flamenco, rumba, salsa and pop to the tune of 20 million albums sold, the Grammy Award-winning hit-makers behind “Bamboléo” celebrate in their very own, blistering tradition, taking audiences back to the south of France with flamenco guitars and booming Spanish vocals.
