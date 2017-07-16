Navigators Stamford KIC IT Triathlon & 5K

The Navigators Stamford KIC IT Races is happy to announce the 10th annual event on July 15 & 16 at Cummings Beach. The event features a Kids Triathlon on Saturday, July 15 and an Olympic Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon and 5K on Sunday, July 16. With a new race director, John Bysiewicz of JB Sports, the event is making exciting changes including new bike and run courses showcasing Downtown Stamford, Shippan Point and the Westover neighborhood. JB Sports annually coordinates 25 running events with nearly 40,000 participants. The Navigators Stamford KIC IT Races raise awareness and funds for Kids in Crisis, an emergency shelter for infants, children and teens and 24-hour crisis counseling resource for children and families. Registration for the event opens Wednesday, March 1 at www.kicittriathlon.com.