Grand Re-Opening of Mill Hill Historic Park A Day of Festivities Celebrating Art, History and Nature

The Norwalk Historical Society will be celebrating the grand re-opening of Mill Hill Historic Park on Saturday, June 10, 2017 from 12:00pm – 5:30pm. The Park is located at 2 East Wall Street in Norwalk, CT. Follow signs for parking. This event is held in conjunction with the state of Connecticut's, CT Open House Day 2017, a unified celebration of the state's fascinating world of art, history and tourism. This free event will begin with a ribbon cutting at Noon. Purchase lunch from Chef Tony Delicias' Mexican Food Truck between Noon – 2:00pm and enjoy the park grounds which feature new interpretive signs. Activities throughout the day include lessons in the one-room Little Red Schoolhouse (1826), self-guided tours of the Governor Fitch Law Office (1740) and Colonial Herb Garden, “Remember the Ladies”: A Revolutionary War Cemetery Focusing on Some Fascinating Women at the Mill Hill Burying Ground at 3:00pm, as well as the opening of a new salon-style exhibit in the Town House(1835) entitled: Preserving and Observing: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art at 4:00pm.



Spend the day at Mill Hill Historic Park! Celebrate the park's grand re-opening as well as CT Open House Day 2017 and explore art, history and nature. The event kicks-off at noon with a ribbon cutting ceremony on the steps of the old Norwalk town meeting house with Norwalk's Mayor Harry Rilling, State Senator Bob Duff as well as other local dignitaries. Grab lunch at Chef Tony Delicias' Mexican Food Truck which will be on premise and enjoy sweeping views of the Norwalk River while you eat. Learn about the sites history by stopping at the new interpretive signs dotted throughout the park.



There will be activities for all ages. From Noon – 4:00pm, guests can take self-guided tours of the Governor Fitch Law Office (1740), Colonial Herb Garden and get a sneak peak at the new art exhibit in the Town House (1835) - Preserving and Observing: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art. From 1:00pm – 3:00pm, children can visit the Little Red Schoolhouse (1826) for a lesson with the school marm and try their hand at writing with quill and ink. At 3:00pm local historian, Madeleine Eckert, will lead the tour,“Remember the Ladies”: A Revolutionary War Cemetery Focusing on Some Fascinating Women Interred at the Mill Hill Burying Ground and introduce guests to the many Norwalk women and men buried there who contributed to the cause of independence. The official opening of Preserving and Observing: Two Centuries of Norwalk Art begins at 4:00pm with a wine and cheese reception. Curator Sophia Gevas will lead a gallery talk at 4:30pm discussing the various artists and their work.



For more information: visit www.norwalkhistoricalsociety.org, e-mail info@norwalkhistoricalsociety.org , or call 203-846-0525. The Norwalk Historical Society is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization.



