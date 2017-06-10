Event calendar brought to you by
Stamford- Make New Friends- 20's, 30's, 40's etc
Northern Lights (Mariott)
243 Tresser Blvd Stamford, CT
06901
USA
Date & Time: Saturday , June 10, 2017
8:30 PM All ages
Location:
Northern Lights (Stamford Marriott) 243 Tresser Blvd, Stamford, CT 06901
Cost: $ 10.00 Description:
Don't miss this fun interactive night that will be the talk of the town in Stamford.
Enjoy:
* Ice breaker games to get you mingling with other fun people.
* Fun party music (at a sensible noise level)
* Prize Giveaways
*Cash Bar
*Cash food $10 at the door if which also includes parking in the Marriott lot.
Website: http://www.socialevents123.com E-mail: meetupj1@gmail.com Phone: 516-908-9638 Entered by: Jay Rosensweig
Saturday, 10 June, 2017
08:30 PM - 10:30 PM
Contact:
Jay Rosensweig
Phone: 516-908-9638
Website:
Click to Visit
Categories:
